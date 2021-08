Max Studio

V-neck Smocked Dress

$138.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care The chic print of this smocked dress gives it rustic, prairie inspired vibes. Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 32" - Waist: 24" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size S. - V-neck - 3/4 length ruffled sleeves - Smocked waist - Allover print - Approx. 36" length (size S) - Imported Machine wash 100% polyester Item #6511349