H&M

V-neck Sequined Dress

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Calf-length dress in airy chiffon with sequins. V-neck and shoulder straps crossed at back. Concealed side zipper with hook-and-eye fastener at top, seam below bust with inset section, and a flared skirt. Jersey lining. Size The model is 178cm/5'10" and wears a size 4 Composition Lining: Polyester 100%Polyester 100% Art. no.0827526001