Ganni

V-neck Rose Print Poplin Slip Dress

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Ganni’s playful verve echoes through the vibrant sunshine-yellow rose motif featured on this midi dress. It’s crafted from crisp poplin with a V-neckline framed by spaghetti straps and falls to a soft drape, slit open at the seams and secured with slender ties. Slip it on with chunky sandals to capture the label’s Scandinavian ease.