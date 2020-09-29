A New Day

V-neck Pullover Sweater

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Stay cute and cozy throughout the seasons with the versatile V-Neck Pullover Sweater from A New Day™. This blended knit offers a soft, cozy feel that isn't super heavyweight, so it's easy to style it throughout the season to create a variety of casual and more dressed-up looks. The wide V-neckline is easy to pull over your head, and also lends itself well to layering over camisoles and tank tops. Rib-knit cuffs and hem provide a comfy, cozy fit that moves with you throughout your day, and the hem hits at the hip for a look that pairs well with everything from relaxed denim to a sleek pencil skirt.