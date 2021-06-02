Abound

V-neck Maxi Dress

$19.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Pair this casual maxi dress with your favorite sandals for a casual summer-ready look. Fit: this style fits true to size. Fiber Content 95% rayon, 5% spandex Care Machine wash cold Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 23" - Hips: 35" Model is wearing size S. - V-neck - Spaghetti straps - Slips on over head - Maxi length - Solid - Knit construction - Approx. 60" length (size S) - Imported