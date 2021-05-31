Linenia

V Neck Linen Tunic Dress With Pockets

V Neck Linen Tunic Dress with Pockets | 3/4 Sleeve Linen Tunic Dress, Relaxed Fit | - 1006 - Mothers Day Gift - Gift for Her Unlike a lot of the linen dresses online, this pure linen dress is natural, handmade with care and designed for the modern woman. So much so, that this oversize linen dress even has pockets for easy storage of your phone, and other on-hand essentials. When you want a summer dress that does it all. Look no further for practical linen dresses for women. Every dress is made by hand in our family's workshop, and our washed linen is exclusively made with organic flax (GOTS certified). Choose from a wide variety of colors to match your style; our dying process is natural, hypoallergenic, and sustainable. Features ● Discreet, side pockets ● Pre-shrunk 100% washed European Linen ● Each item is completely made from organic flax (GOTS certified) by hand ● Free-flowing fit for amazing comfort and elegance ● Selection of sustainable, natural dyes **Personalized orders are not-returnable** The color might be slightly different than in the picture due to the light. How to Care ● Hand wash or gentle machine washable. Gentle wash cycle 40°C / cold water wash ● Dry on low heat or hang to dry for best results. ● For best softened linen look, do not iron, leave it slightly creased. We do not suggest you iron your garment, but if this is how you like, we recommend ironing it inside-out on a medium-high setting. Garments may also be steamed on a moderate setting. All pieces are made to order, if you have some specific requirements like ● Change in length of outfit (up to 4") or Sleeve length ● Change in style of sleeves or collar ● Change in pocket style Or any other requests Please let me know. I CAN MAKE ANY SIZE To make a more Perfect Outfit for you, Please mention your body measurements ● Your Height ● Weight ● Bust Circumference ● Upper Arm Circumference ● Shoulder Width Shipping Policies All US addressed items are shipped through USPS Priority. Usually takes 1-3 business days to Deliver. International items are shipped through DHL international. Usually takes 2-5 business days to Deliver. All dresses are tailored and handmade with love and attention to details.