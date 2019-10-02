Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Astr The Label
V-neck High/low Hem Midi Dress
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Never underestimate the power of a fabulous cut, as this midi demonstrates with front and back V-necks, angle-cuffed billowy sleeves and a slit high/low hem.
More from Astr The Label
Astr The Label
Burke Taupe Multi Striped Wide-leg Pants
$98.00
$25.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Astr The Label
Blazer Mini Dress
$118.04
from
Amazon
BUY
Astr The Label
Elaina Floral Midi Dress
$110.00
from
Astr The Label
BUY
Astr The Label
Lace Midi Dress
$89.00
$58.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted