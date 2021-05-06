H&M

V-neck Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Sleeveless, calf-length dress in crinkled chiffon. Low-cut V-neck front and back, narrow ties at back, and concealed zipper at one side. Gathered seams for a gently draped effect, seam at waist, and gently flared skirt. Jersey lining. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Art. No. 0962638002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large