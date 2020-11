VEJA

V-10 Vegan

$150.00 $112.50

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Veja's classic V-10 sneaker is reimagined in a vegan finish. Featuring perforated detailing, a faux suede back tab and faux leather upper. Upper in C.W.L. cotton, coated with PU and corn resin Sole made of wild rubber from the Amazonian forest