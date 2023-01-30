VEJA

V-10 Sneakers

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 52068350; Color Code: 011 Made from sustainable materials, these retro-style leather sneakers feature colorful details and a logo on the side. Padded collar and footbed Low-top style Textured rubber sole VEJA VEJA sneakers are made using fair trade principles and are composed of raw and wild materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture, without chemicals or pollutants. They work directly with the Seringueiro community in the Amazon Rainforest to harvest wild rubber, which is used in the sole of every VEJA sneaker. Each pair of VEJA sneakers is produced in the same factory in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.