Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Soko
Uzi Cuff Bracelet
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Soko
A spiraling vintage-inspired style that both stands alone in its singularity or combines in beauty with other bracelets. The Uzi Cuff Bracelet is handcrafted responsibly in Kenya by our artisans using brass.
Need a few alternatives?
Young Frankk
Classic Chain Bracelet
$92.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Stretch Bangle Bracelet
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Pixie Market
Chunky Silver Link Bracelet
$17.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Isabel Marant
Crescent Moon Bracelet
$260.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Soko
Soko
Maxi Linked Drop Earrings
$68.00
$47.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Soko
Rectangle Medallion Necklace
$88.00
$62.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Soko
Mari Curved Dangle Earrings
$68.00
$44.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Soko
Capsule Collar Necklace
$88.00
from
Soko
BUY
More from Bracelets
Loren Stewart
Opal Safety Pin Bracelet
$410.00
$246.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Bond Touch
Bond Touch Bracelet Set
$98.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multicolor Baguette-stone Stretch Bracelet
$34.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet
$85.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted