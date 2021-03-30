UVee

Uvee Home Play® – Complete Care System For Pleasure Products

$199.99 $149.99

At UVee

Keep your toys clean and secure with this amazing patented lockable storage and cleaning system that uses ultraviolet light to safely de-germ your intimate playthings. With a sleek, discreet design, and featuring three USB charging ports as well as an additional access port for non-USB items to be charged by wall outlet while stored inside, it's an easy and effective way to stash and charge up your toys, as well as offering an added level of safety. Simple to use: just clean the toy as you typically would (using mild soap and water or toy cleaner), place it inside the UVee® chamber, plug it in, and close the lid. In just a few minutes, devices will be clean. UVee® represents a universal cleaning solution for a full range of materials and products: independent lab testing showed it to be effective on glass, silicone, ABS plastic, and rubber, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria (and other pathogens including CoV-2, yeast, E.coli, salmonella, strep, and pseudomonas) in ten minutes or less using its patented UV-C sanitizing process.