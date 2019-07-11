Free Shipping!
Kills over 99.9% of harmful bacteria in just 10 minutes. HOME PLAY is a complete sanitizing, charging and security system for pleasure products.
Adult pleasure toys can collect harmful bacteria that may cause disease. Proper cleaning of toys is crucial to avoid infections from germs and yeast - including STDs like chlamydia, syphilis, herpes, bacterial vaginosis, HIV and hepatitis B/C. HOME PLAY will store a collection of toys, and can accommodate body-style wands. HOME PLAY has 3 USB charging ports, so your toys are always ready when you are.
The ONLY scientifically proven sanitizing system for pleasure products
Sanitizes toys in only 10 minutes
Accommodates large toys, even the Magic Wand®!
Custom interior dividers for organization and separate of materials
3 USB charging ports
Additional wall outlet port for non USB devices
Discreet design
Key code lock for privacy
Dimensions: 16.4" x 8.75" x 5"