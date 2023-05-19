EltaMD

Uv Sport Broad-spectrum Spf 50

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 (formerly EltaMD UV Sport Waterproof SPF 50) blocks UVA and UVB rays from causing sun damage during outdoor and water activities. Vitamin E provides the skin with antioxidants to fend off free radicals. The fragrance-free formula may be applied on dry or wet skin and won't rinse off even when perspiring. Key Benefits: UVA/UVB Sun Protection Will not rinse off in water or drip into eyes due to perspiration Water-resistant (80 minutes) Need help choosing an EltaMD sunscreen? How to Pick the Right EltaMD Sunscreen for You