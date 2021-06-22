EltaMD

Uv Sheer Broad-spectrum Spf 50+ Face Lotion

$30.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description EltaMD UV Sheer Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 face sunscreen provides excellent sun protection against UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays. It is water-resistant (80 minutes) and sweat-resistant. This advanced formula absorbs quickly into the skin, does not leave the face shiny, does not leave a white cast and does not ball up. When applied, it goes through a water break, creating a sheen-like look at first. It then immediately absorbs into the skin, leaving a matte finish and helping to even skin tone. The sheer and fluid formula is hydrating yet not greasy and helps to calm heated/red skin. Antioxidant protection combats skin-aging radicals associated with ultraviolet (UV), infrared radiation (IR) and offers high-energy visible (HEV) light protection. UV Sheer does not require a special cleanser and can be easily removed by regular facial wash. The formula is dye-free, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free and alcohol-free. Brand Story EltaMD Skin Care is committed to helping you have great skin for life. Our company has developed sunscreen, skin care products and wound healing products trusted by physicians for more than 25 years.