Casetify

Uv Sanitizer Lite

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Casetify

Meet CASETiFY's latest UV Sanitizer model! It's more portable and lightweight so you can stay safe from germs on-the-go. And don't worry, it still destroys 99.9% of germs that live on your devices. Size: 200 x130x45mm Interior Size: 180x107x20mm