Shiseido

Uv Lip Color Splash Broad Spectrum Spf30

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ Sensitive A moisturizing wash of fresh transparent color, with a high level of UV protection. Solutions for:- Dryness - Dullness and uneven texture If you want to know more With Shiseidos clear defense technology, defending your lips against UV damage takes just a clear wash of fresh, transparent color. The UV Lip Color Splash has a comfortable, makeup-like texture, and no uncomfortable fragrance or taste. Easy to use, wear, and reapply, it adheres to the lips with a gentle, comfortable application and allows natural movementsoothing chapped or rough lips and protecting against dryness. What else you need to know:The new clear base does not turn white despite high SPF, while delivering a clear, glossy look with a wash of color. Perfect for keeping lips looking fresh in the outdoors, it features a shield effect to trap moisture. This product is dermatologist tested. *Patent Pending (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Korea, China, Hongkong, Japan, Taiwan). Research results: Testing conducted in South Africa, on 104 female Caucasian consumers in December 2016; immediately after application:- 100% said their lips feel moisturized- 100% said it fits their lips well- 100% said the product is gentle on the lips- 99% said the texture is comfortableAfter 8 hours:- 93% said they can use this product easily and comfortably in any situation- 91% said the texture feels so comfortable and light, they forget they are wearing lip color at all- 87% said the finish is appropriate for outdoor activities like sports, camping, etc.