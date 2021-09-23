EltaMD

Uv Glow Tinted Sunscreen Broad-spectrum Spf 36

DAILY USE FOR ALL SKIN TYPES & THOSE WITH SKIN CONCERNS Get the protection your skin needs and the gorgeous glow you crave with UV Glow. This all-mineral sunscreen brightens and hydrates skin for a radiant, healthy glow. Rich in powerhouse antioxidants like high-purity Niacinamide and Ergothioneine, it brightens skin, protects against daily skin-aging aggressors, and promotes the appearance of healthy, glowing skin. Niacinamide also helps improve and even skin tone—perfect for anyone with skin prone to discoloration and breakouts associated with acne, hyperpigmentation and rosacea. Meanwhile, skin-brightening mineral Mica instantly creates a dewy, luminous finish. This hydrating sunscreen also contains hyaluronic acid and coconut fruit extract to restore moisture and leave skin feeling supple, as well as chamomile extract, to soothe skin after UV exposure and tone down redness. The tinted formula can further promote an even skin tone by adding a subtle tint. Apply it before makeup or wear it alone for a natural, dewy look. Also Available in EltaMD UV Glow Broad-Spectrum SPF 36 Untinted