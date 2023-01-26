Jutao

Uv Gloves For Manicure For Sun Protection, Fingerless Protection Uv Shield Gloves Block Uv Ray For Gel Polish Manicure Under Uv Nail Lamp/lights Anti Uv Light

Material: the UV shield glove are made of nylon and elastic yarn, which is comfortable and breathable, not easy to deform and lightweight to carry, you can use them for a long time Protective function: these gloves protect your hands from harm when do nail drying, and protect your skin from premature aging, wrinkles, thinning and other problems caused by UV light lamp or manicure dryer Thoughtful design: each finger of the anti UV glove is sewn separately, so that you can wear and remove it flexibly, and there is an extended part of the glove to protect your skin of wrist from ultraviolet light and sunlight About size: the UV shield glove is average size, it has good elasticity and doesn't shrink easily, it is suitable for most people to wear, providing a comfortable wearing experience 【Quality Guarantee】- Any questions will be answered within 24 hours, and 100% Money Back Guarantee if items are damaged or with serious quality problem. Features: Protective function: These gloves protect your hands from harm when do nail drying, and protect your skin from premature aging, wrinkles, thinning and other problems caused by UV light lamp or manicure dryer. Thoughtful design: Each finger of the anti UV glove is sewn separately, so that you can wear and remove it flexibly, and there is an extended part of the glove to protect your skin of wrist from ultraviolet light and sunlight. About size: The UV shield glove is average size, it has good elasticity and doesn't shrink easily, it is suitable for most people to wear, providing a comfortable wearing experience.