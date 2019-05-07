Lancôme
Uv Expert Youth Shield Aqua Gel Spf50 Pa+++ - Matify (made In Japan)
Specially developed for hot & humid weather Features an ultra-fresh aqua gel texture Enriched with a powerful filtering system Youth ShieldTM Effectively protects skin from sources of hyperpigmentation & photo-aging Reduces sebum peroxidation & pore visibility while mattifying skin Delivers moisture to dehydrated skin caused by harmful UV rays Unveils a smoother, fairer, shine-free & younger looking complexion