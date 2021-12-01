Chanel

Uv Essentiel Complete Protection Antioxidant Anti-pollution Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 50

PRODUCT A daily face sunscreen that defends against harmful UVA and UVB rays, pollution, oxidative stress and dehydration. The formula’s gel-cream texture combines the lightness of a gel with the comfort of a cream, leaving the complexion refreshed, hydrated, radiant and primed for makeup application. KEY INGREDIENTS UV ESSENTIEL combines powerful ingredients for complete protection that helps preserve youthful-looking skin. Broad Spectrum SPF 50 provides UV filters and very high protection under intense sun, while Life Plant PFA* from Madagascar defends against oxidative stress. Anti-pollution desert yeast extract helps encourage skin’s natural defenses and maintain optimal hydration levels. *PFA: PolyFractioned Active. An ultra-pure, ultra-powerful ingredient created through a specific process developed by CHANEL. HOW TO APPLY Apply thoroughly to face and neck as the final step in your skincare ritual and 15 minutes before sun exposure.