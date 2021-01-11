EltaMD

Uv Elements Tinted Broad-spectrum Spf 44 (2 Oz.)

EltaMD UV Elements Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 protects your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays to prevent your skin from premature signs of aging and burning. The tinted formula masks imperfections while shielding your skin from harmful environmental aggressors. Designed for daily use, the mineral sunscreen features a hydrating base to maintain moisture balance and comfort all skin types, even the most sensitive.