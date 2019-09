Elta MD

Uv Clear Tinted Facial Sunscreen Broad-spectrum Spf

A silky, lightweight calming tinted facial sunscreen Contains niacinamide (Vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid &- lactic acid Helps calm &- protect sensitive skin types Rich in antioxidants to help absorb free radicals Offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection Leaves skin soft, clear &- healthy looking Can be worn alone or under makeup Fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free &- non-comedogenic