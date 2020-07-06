EltaMD

Conceal imperfections while shielding your complexion from the suns harmful rays with EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, flawless-looking face. Healing niacinamide controls oil production and alleviates inflammation to calm your acne flare-ups and decrease signs of hyperpigmentation. Zinc oxide creates a protective shield, impenetrable by both burning, UVB, and aging, UVA, rays while antioxidants repel free radicals and environmental stressors. Sodium hyaluronate ensures a comfortable wear by replenishing moisture and acting as a humectant, continually drawing moisture from the air to keep your skin hydrated throughout the day.