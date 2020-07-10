EltaMD

Uv Clear Broad-spectrum Spf 46

Perfect for skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation, EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is noncomedogenic and free of fragrance, oils, parabens, and sensitivities! This sheer facial sunscreen contains a 9% concentration of transparent zinc oxide teamed up with antioxidants to protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays, effectively combating the early signs of aging associated with UV rays and infrared radiation. The addition of vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid works to boost moisture retention, calm and protect acne-prone skin, and promote the appearance of healthy, smooth skin. EltaMD UV Clear should be applied liberally to face, neck, and back of hands 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and reapplied at least every two hours for maximum protection, and can be worn on its own or applied under makeup with no greasy residue – choose from tinted or untinted formulas for daily sun protection!