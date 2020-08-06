HoMedics

Uv-clean Portable Sanitizer Bag

HoMedics® UV-CLEAN Portable Sanitizer Bag kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses with no chemicals or mercury Sanitizes in just 1 minute — 10x faster than other sanitizers on the market Utilizes 4 UV-C LED lights to help maximize LED coverage Employs the same sanitization power as our Phone Sanitizer but is designed to fit larger items, like keys, jewelry, eyeglasses, remote controls, and more Product size: 8 inches (20.32 cm) x 4.1 inches (10.414 cm) Interchangeable phone and platform clips keep items in place to ensure optimal UV-C LED light exposure Sanitizes an amazing 18 uses per charge