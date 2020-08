HoMedics

Uv-clean Phone Sanitizer

$79.99 $59.99

Uses chemical-free UV light to kill micro-organisms in as little as a minute Two UV-C LEDs maximize coverage during sanitization Collapses flat for ultra-portability and rechargeable for convenient use on the go Up to 70 uses per charge Fits larger phones including iPhone 8+ and Google Pixel 3 Dimensions: 4.64" x 7.28" x 1.06" Weight: 0.51 lbs. Imported Web ID: 3812427