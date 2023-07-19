Biore

Uv Aqua Rich Spf 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen

$15.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

KIND TO WET OR DRY HAIR: The most loved hairbrush to treat wet hair with plenty of TLC. It’s an expert in treating wet and vulnerable strands. PERFECT FOR THE SHOWER: Use it in the shower to brush through shampoo and conditioner, and for effortless detangling afterwards. INNOVATIVE DESIGN: 325 unique and flexible teeth with two-tiered technology with added flex for wet hair FRIZZ FREE SHINE: The long, flexible teeth detangle, removing knots and reducing breakage, while the short teeth smooth, for glossy, frizz-free hair. LOCKS YOU LOVE: The Ultimate Detangler is great for all hair types, but is especially fab for wet or fragile hair. Perfect for evenly distributing conditioning treatments and masques through the hair, leaving your locks silky smooth.