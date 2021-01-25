Utopia

Utopia Towels Bath Towels Set

$30.99

Buy Now Review It

How refreshing it feels to wrap yourself in a soft, absorbent, fluffy bath towel after a warm shower! Made of 100% cotton fabric, these towels possess breathable characteristics which make them perfect for your hands and body. Being terry in nature, theses weaves are the most absorbent of all kind with loops on both sides that create extra surface area for completely drying off your hands and body.