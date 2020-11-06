Utopia Bedding

Utopia Quilted Comforter Insert

$31.99 $28.99

Buy Now Review It

COMFORTER DUVET INSERT - Queen comforter duvet insert measures 88 inches x 88 inches BOX STYLE STITCHING - Crisp looking comforter with 350 gsm filling features piped edges with an elegant style box stitching that prevent the fill from shifting SILICONIZED FIBERFILL - Extremely soft material with siliconized fiberfill alternative filling provides a comfy and cozy feel CORNER TABS - The four corner tabs make it extremely easy to put on any duvet cover and secures the comforter in place MACHINE WASHABLE - Machine wash in the gentle cycle with cold water, sun-dry or tumble dry on low when needed