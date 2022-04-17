r.e.m. beauty

Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss

$17.00

r.e.m. beauty utmost importance plumping lip gloss offers fuller-looking lips & a clear, high-shine latex slip finish with a warm, tingling sensation. Benefits visibly plumps ultra-glossy hydrating non-sticky cooling, tingling sensation vanilla scent clean ingredients vegan sustainable packaging Features ''the utmost importance plumping lip gloss has its own, warm vanilla scent and provides the perfect tingle and plump. it's perfectly clear so it pairs well as a topper of one of our other lip products, or can be worn alone as well.'' - ari 100% said the product provided lips with a high-shine, ultra-glossy finish* 97% said the product provided a silky, smooth feel on lips* *in an independent study of 33 consumers