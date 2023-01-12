Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Utility Wide-leg Pants

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 66173956; Color Code: 031 Cotton, polyester Front flap pockets Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.25" rise 27.5" inseam 14" leg opening Petites: 12" rise 25.5" inseam 14" leg opening Plus: 12.75" rise 26.5" inseam 15.5" leg opening Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out.