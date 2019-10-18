Container Store

Utility Shoe Storage Door & Wall Rack

$116.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Available only at The Container Store, our Elfa Utility Door & Wall System can be decked out with Boards, Hooks and Mesh Baskets provides chic storage for wardrobe accessories like handbags, scarves, jewelry - even hats. This specific Elfa Utility Shoe Storage solution is a sophisticated, functional update on the classic over the door shoe rack. It makes the most of often-wasted vertical space on a door or wall and is totally customizable to your shoe collection and needs. Build your own customized solution with our Elfa Utility Door & Wall Rack Planner. Elfa Door & Wall Rack Assembly Guide