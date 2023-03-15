Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Samant Chauhan
Utility Shirt Dress
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Textured Column Sweater Dress
BUY
$34.96
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Turtleneck Sweater Dress
BUY
$69.96
$160.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Puff-sleeve Dress
BUY
$69.96
$160.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Limited Edition Slip Dress
BUY
$229.00
Zara
More from Samant Chauhan
Samant Chauhan
Emilia Ruffled Tie-dye Blouse
BUY
$99.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
Samant Chauhan
Embroidered Shirtdress
BUY
$130.00
$260.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Textured Column Sweater Dress
BUY
$34.96
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Turtleneck Sweater Dress
BUY
$69.96
$160.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Puff-sleeve Dress
BUY
$69.96
$160.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Limited Edition Slip Dress
BUY
$229.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted