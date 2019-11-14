Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Utility Mini Shirt Dress
$60.00
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
For your daytime thing Point collar Button placket Cargo-style pockets Long sleeves Regular fit Just select your usual size
Need a few alternatives?
The Drop
Karen Mock Neck Body Con Mini
$34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
William Vintage
Jean Dessès 1953 Crepe One-shoulder Mini Dress
C$4040.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
William Vintage
Ysl 1994 Bow Satin-trimmed Twill Blazer Mini Dress
C$4345.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
And Other Stories
Leather Sleeveless Mini Dress
$349.00
from
And Other Stories
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Utility Mini Shirt Dress
$60.00
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Padded Headband In Black Velvet
C$21.04
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Two Piece Wide Brim Bucket Hat
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Pleated Mini Graffiti Dress
£40.00
£32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Banana Republic Factory
Plaid Fit And Flare Dress
$99.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
The Drop
Karen Mock Neck Body Con Mini
$34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Short Dress
$12.99
$9.09
from
H&M
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Belted Georgette Midi Dress
$175.00
$131.25
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted