Monki

Utilitarian Jumpsuit

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A belted jumpsuit featuring a fab utility look with a flowy feel, short sleeves, button front closure and neat pockets hidden in the side seams. Not to mention roomy flap pockets for just about anything <3 Warm orange shade. This style is online exclusive. In a size S the waist width is 91 cm and the inseam is 73 cm. The model is 173 cm and is wearing a size S.