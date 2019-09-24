UTIs can be very painful and interrupt your life. They can cause urinary pain, discomfort, and urgency. The URISTAT Ultra UTI Relief Pak contains a test strip to help detect if you have a urinary tract infection and Pain Relief Tablets with Cranberry flavored coating to help relieve symptoms per your doctor's recommendation until your antibiotics take effect. The URISTAT Ultra UTI Relief Pak with one UTI test strip and twelve urinary pain relief tablets uses the same testing technology used in doctors' offices and the highest over-the-counter dose available of phenazopyridine hydrochloride, the #1 Doctor Recommended ingredient to relieve pain associated with a UTI. For fast detection and relief of UTIs, trust the expert, URISTAT