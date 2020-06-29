Cliganic

Usda Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil, 100% Pure

CERTIFIED ORGANIC EUCALYPTUS OIL by USDA - the strict oversight of USDA ensures the integrity of our Eucalyptus Essential Oil Organic. In other words, it's really 100% ORGANIC. 100% PURE, ONLY ONE INGREDIENT - Our Premium Eucalyptus Essential Oil is 100% Pure & Natural - No Additives, No Alcohol, No Added-Fragrance and Not Diluted. CLIGANIC 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - RISK FREE! We put a lot of effort into manufacturing quality products that will meet our customers' expectations. And we stand behind every item that we make, 100%. If you are not satisfied completely with your purchase, we will be happy to replace it or issue you a full refund. AROMATHERAPY ESSENTIAL OIL - The Eucalyptus Oil has many benefits to your respiratory, exhaustion or as a stress relief. Add few drops to your diffuser to freshen the room. PREMIUM BRAND, BOTTLED IN THE USA - Cliganic Eucalyptus Oil is bottled in the USA. It is NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS now with the Cruelty Free Certification.