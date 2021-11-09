Basesailor

Usb Type C To C 100w Cable 10ft/2-pack

$16.99

⍟ Colorful cable make colorful life ⍟ --- Select the color resonates with you, makes you happy and energizes you. Or just simply choose the color that match your devices! ⍟ FAST CHARGING FOR USB-C DEVICES ⍟ --- You can benefit from the latest speed boosts these cable brings when charging your USB C device. It supports up to 100W(20V 5A) charging speeds, so fast charging won’t be a problem for your laptop or smartphone. ⍟ EXTREMELY DURABLE ⍟ --- Constructed with a double-braided exterior and aluminum alloy connectors, our product is a durable and sturdy cable that you can rely on. It boasts a 7000+ bend-tested lifespan, which enables to endure daily wear and tear. ⍟ USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN ⍟ --- The perfect length of the cable makes it suitable to be used in couch, bed, office or even backseat of your car while your device is charging. It also comes with an additional flexible Velcro strap to help you keep any excess cable out of the way and to avoid this cable getting knotted. ⍟ REVERSIBLE CONNECTOR ⍟ --- Thanks to the reversible connector, you can finally wave goodbye to the frustration of plug in failures because your cable is in the wrong orientation. Now you can plug the connector easily in either direction without an flip.