Usb Hand Warmer Reusable Powerbank

VERSATILE: Quick hand warmer & Power bank 2-in-1. It's not only a little handwarmer but also a emergency backup battery. Great gift for girls, kids, youth, boys, mens, women, ladies, elder. SAFETY & METAL HAND WARMER: Safety is top-of-mind, this mini hand warmer have built-in intelligent protection system is provided with safeguard of power on, short circuit and over loading, etc. Ensured the security of products. Shockproof, Anti-scald, Anti-skid, Explosion-proof, Radiation-free, Green and Healthy heat transfer. This small hand warmer made of premium aluminum and ABS, Eco-friendly lithium ion battery. DOUBLE SIDE HEATED & 3 DIFFERENT HEAT SETTINGS: This cool gadget heat up within seconds. There are three different temperatures [104~113℉ (40~45℃)], [113~122℉ (45~50℃)], 122~131℉ (50~55℃)], it reaches the temperature you want very quickly. 3 indicator lights keep you informed of the remaining battery and heating status. PORTABLE & LARGE CAPACITY: It is a nice size to hold and feels smooth in your hands. Handy carrying anywhere with any pocket or bag while sporting,fishing, hiking, camping, skiing, travel or play sports outdoors. Also a perfect reusable hand warmer solution in cold weather for a commuter or office worker. 5200mAh capacity can give a full charge to mainstream digital devices on market, such as iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy, other Android phone, and other electronic devices charged via USB cable. If you're unsatisfied with this item for any reason, please contact us and we will do whatever it takes quickly to make sure you are 100% satisfied. ORDER YOURS TODAY!