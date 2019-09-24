BEIUNO

Usb Car Essential Oil Nebulizer Diffuser

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

BEINUO USB Car Essential Oil Nebulizer Diffuser Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Aroma Diffuser can make the air fresh,and help you improve quality of sleep,soothe your mood,relieve tension and anxiety.USB powered,touch switch on/off sensor design.The ultrasonic diffuser has a 2-hour automatic power off technology that can prevent potential security issue during running without essential oil.It's portable to be taken anywhere. Specifications: Material: PP / Plastic / Aluminium Alloy Power: 3W Power Source: DC 5V/1A Working Time: Auto off after every 2 hours continue using Charging Time: 6-8 Hours Standby Time: 15 Hours. Switch: One touch button(ON/OFF) LED: 1(Working mode bright blue light, charging mode red light.) Charging Battery: 4000 mAh Lithium-ion rechargeable battery USB Line: 1.5m length Ultrasonic Frequency: 3MHz Notes: 1.The oil,pipet and adapter are not included in the package.(Owing to the car diffuser is upgrading,the plastic container is a little different with one as shown in the pictures.) 2.Better to use essential oil.Remember to recharge the battery while can't turn on the diffuser.And remember to clean the glass oil container after using. 3.The device will not have obvious mist, as long as you can smell it, the diffuser is working. Package Included: 1 x Aroma Diffuser 1 x USB Charge Cable 1 x User Manual ----------------------------Warranty and Customer service ---------------------------- We can provide quality guarantee products,and convenient after-sales service within 24 hours to our customers. BEINUO will do our utmost to ensure that the customer's shopping experience.If you have any suggestions,questions,or problems,please feel free to contact us.