Alitayee

Usb C Travel Portable Power Strip

3 USB Charging Station -USB-C port provides 5V 3.0A 15W ,3 USB port total provides 5V 3.1A- 15.5W fast charging.With smart charging technology,the Type-C and 2 USB-A ports will identify your devices automatically and deliver the fastest and most suitable charging speed.Great for most of your electronic devices that accepts fast charging(NOTE:The Type-C port doesn't support Macbook,Macbook Air,Macbook Pro or any other laptops which needs 14~22V charging voltage). 6-IN-1 USB Travel Power Strip.3 AC outlets(10A/125V/1250W) usb power outlet with 3ft Heavy Duty extension cords could allow 3 standard USA plug to be used at the same time and 3 USB ports for Smart phones, iPad, cameras and many other devices. Portable power strip with usb ports-3ft retractable power cord which makes it easy to storage,Compact Size(5.3*4.1*1.5In) and lightweight design to fit into luggage and bag,No need to take additional USB phone charger while traveling. The extension outlet also can be used in any indoor place with socket, Perfect solution for dorm room, bedside, behind the sofa,kitchen,office etc, No Surge protector,friendly for Cruise Ship(For Disney,Carnival, Royal Caribbean,please check with cruise company) USB Travel Power Strip with Wrapped Extension Cord- 3ft retractable extension cord with 45-degree right angled flat plug, get easy access to place that's hard to reach. The 3-prong grounded right angle flat plug keeps your other wall outlets free.better for on the desktop or nightstand. Reliable Safety Guaranteed- This travel power strip with USB is certified by FCC , and made of Fire-resistant PC shell . Built-in short-circuit, over-voltage and over-current protection can ensure the safety.Our friendly and reliable customer service will respond to you within 24 hours. You can purchase with confidence, with our 30-day return and 18-month replacement.