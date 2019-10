Usa Women’s National Team Women’s World Cup Away Stadium Jersey

$90.00 $67.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dick's Sporting Goods

The Nike Women's National Team Women's World Cup Away Stadium jersey lets you be a billboard for your favorite soccer team with bold team graphics. This awesome jersey has a long-cut torso and a V-neckline for a stylish fit. Wear this replica soccer jersey when you're watching the game or just about anywhere else you want to show off your team spirit.