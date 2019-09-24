DHC

Urumai Lotion

$25.00

Urumai Lotion is an alcohol-free facial toning lotion that provides a soft, supple and vibrant complexion. Formulated with our proprietary Japanese rice peptide complex, this quick-absorbing toner acts as a pre-moisturizer step in your skincare routine to help prevent damage from dryness and environmental stress while promoting a smoother, revitalized complexion. Our exclusive formula taps the power of rice in its many forms — including sake, rice extract, and our proprietary complex of rice peptides comprised of two hydrolyzed rice proteins that work together — to deeply hydrate and revitalize the skin. The name, Urumai, is a hybrid of the Japanese words urumi(moisture) and mai (rice). Suitable for all skin types, and ideal for dry or sensitive skin. No added fragrance or colors. Key Ingredients + Benefits: Rice peptides: Revitalize skin, promote skin cell turnover, help eliminate dullness and encourage firmness Sake: Helps to brighten and protect; acts as a gentle enzymatic exfoliant Damascus rose flower water: Tones and hydrates skin Silver Ear mushroom (Tremella fuciformis polysaccharide): Antioxidant, helps to retain moisture Tocotrienols: Antoxidants that help fight free radical damage