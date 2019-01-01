URPOWER

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser 150ml Wood Grain Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser

$21.99 $19.98

Notice: -Please add water below the Max line(less water, more mist) -Please clean it at least once a week,keep it dry when you are not using it. -Please use only 100% pure and natural essential oils and fresh water to make things better. -Live Better with this portable URPOWER Aroma Diffuser makes any kinds essential oil : -1. As the pace of life is increasing, people may easy to be tired,anxious and hard to get sleep, add several drops of lavender oils to relax your body and fall asleep faster. -2.The Ultrasonic design ensures the oil diffuser control the smooth mist reliable for long time.At the same time, it will not form drops and make the desk dirty. -3.When the water mist coming out into the air, it will add oxygen molecule to the air, osmanthus oils helps effectively eliminate the odor and to the natural fragrance of people feel good spirits. -Mist Settings: -Two settings when press the mist button (Green/Red): -Green - intermittent mist (30 seconds on and off) -Red - continuous mist coming out -Features: -Silent operation -Easy to use only two buttons -Shuts off automatically when it runs out of water -Ultrasonic vibrations create a superfine mist -Aromatherapy diffuser, humidifier and mood light in one -Specifications: -Size: 106x164MM -Material: PP/ABS -Input power: AC100-240V 50/60HZ -Power Cord Length: About 69.6" -Water Tank Capacity: 150ML -Package Included: -1x Essential Oil Diffuser -1x Adapter -1x User Manual -