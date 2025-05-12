URBNFit

Exercise Ball – Yoga Balance Ball W/ Pump

$19.97

Buy Now Review It

ANTI-BURST - Built with high-quality PVC material, the anti-burst yoga ball can handle the most rigorous workouts up to 600 lbs of weight without you needing to ever worry about the mechanism bursting or the balance ball losing its shape. ANTI-SLIP - The surface of this piece of gym equipment for your home is coated in a non-slip glaze that will ensure you have a proper and safe grip when using it to get fit, relieve back pain, or to soothe aches during pregnancy as a birthing ball. TOTAL FITNESS - Excellent stability ball for pilates and physical therapy. It is a wonderful aid for expectant mothers when used as a birth ball. Beyond those functions, it can help improve posture and core strength as an exercise ball chair. FAST SETUP - The fitness equipment for home gym has a quick, dual action ball pump to easily inflate by hand. Your workout ball is delivered deflated and can be pumped up in minutes with minimal effort. REINVENT YOURSELF: Stick to your New Year’s weight loss resolution with this heavy duty ball. Whether using it as a pregnancy ball, yoga ball chair, or for some HIIT cardio, this exercise equipment comes with a workout guide and delivers results.