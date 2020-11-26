Urbanears

Urbanears Luma True Wireless Headphones

Wireless and Tireless The sleek wireless charging case delivers up to 25 hours of total playtime. With 5 hours of listening per charge plus 4x additional on-the-go charges. Recharge fast with minimum downtime, using a wireless charger or the included USB-C cable. Wear-detect Sensor Designed to move with your beat, the earbuds feature wear-detect sensors to automatically pause music when removed, and play when inserted. Touch- and Voice Control Tap or talk - stay in control without reaching for your device. Use touch controls to effortlessly navigate through tracks and calls, or tap to activate your device’s voice assistant for hands-free control. Splash Resistant Developed to keep up with you, the water-splash resistant design (IPX4) ensures that no weather or workout will stop your beat. Crisp Call Quality Stay in touch — noise-filtering dual microphones on each earbud ensure crisp calls even in noisy environments, whether you use one or two earbuds.