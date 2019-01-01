Urban Decay

Urband Decay Naked3 Palette

Experiment with 12 NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN (and insanely beautiful) rose-hued neutrals from Urban Decay. From pale, shimmery pink to deep black matte with red micro-glitter, these neutrals will make you want to get Naked all over again. Urban Decay's previous Naked palettes have always included new shades, but this is the first time they've done a Naked palette with 12 NEW shades that aren't available anywhere else. Choose from every finish imaginable: ultra-smooth mattes, gorgeous pearls and glimmering metallics. Every shade features Urban Decay's Pigment Infusion System, the proprietary blend of ingredients that gives each shade its velvety texture, rich color, serious staying power and blendability. Naked3 includes a double-ended shadow/blending brush AND an Eye Shadow Primer Potion sampler with resealable samples of all four formulas (Original, Sin, Eden, and Anti-Aging). Each sample holds about a week's worth of Primer! Naked3 comes in an art-school-inspired tin case in a gorgeous rose-gold color that hints at the shades inside. Embossed on top with a big "Naked3" and cool facets that beg to be touched, this case is sure to inspire lots of jealous stares.