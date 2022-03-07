Adidas Originals

Urban Utility Iii Backpack

From weekend trips, to your daily commute, the adidas® Originals Urban Utility III Backpack has the space you need to keep your essentials close. Top-loading main compartment with top flap with adjustable straps. Internal, padded laptop sleeve. Cargo pockets at sides. Zippered exterior pocket with organization panel. Adjustable shoulder straps with mesh lining and daisy-chain attachment loops. Webbing tote handle. 100% nylon. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details. View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!