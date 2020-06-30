Urban Skin RX

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar

$14.99 $11.99

At Ulta Beauty

Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar is a complexion perfecting cleansing treatment that improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and dark marks. It works as a daily cleanser, mask and exfoliator. This unique cleansing system delivers a proprietary formula, ClearTone Advanced Technology by way of an enclosed exfoliating sponge and cleanser in a jar. This technology of 6 ingredients work synergistically to reveal a healthy and even complexion. Perfect for all skin types.